HAIM announces new single, teases London event

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert At Radio City Music Hall Red Carpet Arrivals Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)
By Josh Johnson

HAIM time is upon us once again.

The sister trio has announced a new single called "Relationships," marking their first new music in two years. You can presave the track now.

HAIM is celebrating the news with a special event in London on Friday. They write in an Instagram Story, "Londonnnn!! Let's party?? Friday night??!" alongside an RSVP link.

"Relationships" will follow HAIM's 2023 Barbie soundtrack song, "Home." Their most recent album is 2020's Women in Music, Pt. III.

