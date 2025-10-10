HAIM announces deluxe edition of '﻿I quit﻿' album

'I quit' album artwork. (Columbia Records; Credit: Paul Thomas Anderson)
By Josh Johnson

HAIM has announced a deluxe edition of their latest album, I quit.

The expanded set is due out Oct. 17 and includes three bonus tracks: "Tie you down," "The story of us" and "Even the bad times."

You can listen to "Tie you down," which features Bon Iver, now.

The original I quit was released in June. It marks the fourth HAIM album and their first since 2020's Women in Music Pt. III.

In other HAIM news, the band is performing on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!