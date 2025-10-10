HAIM announces deluxe edition of '﻿I quit﻿' album

HAIM has announced a deluxe edition of their latest album, I quit.

The expanded set is due out Oct. 17 and includes three bonus tracks: "Tie you down," "The story of us" and "Even the bad times."

You can listen to "Tie you down," which features Bon Iver, now.

The original I quit was released in June. It marks the fourth HAIM album and their first since 2020's Women in Music Pt. III.

In other HAIM news, the band is performing on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 14.

