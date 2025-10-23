Guns N' Roses address Axl Rose mic throw at Argentina concert

Power Trip - Day 1 Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)
By Josh Johnson

Guns N' Roses have released a statement regarding frontman Axl Rose's onstage behavior during a recent show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Footage from the concert shows Rose kicking drummer Isaac Carpenter's kit and throwing his mic at the bass drum. He's also seen briefly leaving the stage before returning and telling the crowd, "I'll just try and wing this."

GN'R says in their statement that Rose was frustrated by sound issues and was not directing any ire toward Carpenter.

"Axl's in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus his entire mix," the statement reads. "The issue was fixed by our tech team by the third song, and we had a great night."

It concludes, "The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter's playing, who is top notch and a great drummer."

Carpenter was announced as the new Guns N' Roses drummer in March following the departure of Frank Ferrer, who'd been with the band since 2006.

