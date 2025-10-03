Guitarist Bonehead to miss Oasis shows while being treated for prostate cancer

Oasis Performs At The Rose Bowl Paul Arthurs of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs will miss the band's upcoming shows in Asia and Australia as he continues to receive treatment for prostate cancer.

Arthurs, who's been playing alongside the Gallagher brothers on their reunion tour since it launched in July, shares in an Instagram post Friday that he was diagnosed earlier in 2025.

"The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour," Arthurs writes. "Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney."

Arthurs adds that he plans to be back with Oasis for their South American shows beginning in mid-November.

"I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America," Arthurs says. "Have an amazing time if you're going this month and I'll see you back onstage with the band in November."

Oasis also posted Arthurs' statement to their Instagram Story, adding, "Wishing you all the best with your treatment ... we'll see you back on stage in South America."

Arthurs is an original member of Oasis and played with the band until 1999. He rejoined the group upon its reformation in 2024, which marked the end of the long-running feud between Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher.

Arthurs was previously diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2022. He said that the cancer was gone later that year.

Oasis, meanwhile, just released the 30th anniversary reissue of their 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which features a bonus unplugged edition of the classic "Wonderwall."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!