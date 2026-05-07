Grouplove, Rainbow Kitten Surprise taking park in 2026 Bonnaroo SuperJam

Innings Festival 2026 Grouplove performs during Innings Festival at Tempe Beach & Arts Park on February 20, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage) (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Artists including Grouplove and Rainbow Kitten Surprise are taking part in the 2026 Bonnaroo SuperJam, the festival's annual collaborative performance.

Dubbed SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP, the set will be led by pop star Kesha and will also feature country artist Margo Price, indie rocker Blondshell and electro-funk duo Chromeo.

Bonnaroo 2026 will be held June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. The SuperJam will take place on June 13.

Festival headliners include The Strokes and Noah Kahan.

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