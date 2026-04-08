Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka announces Q&A event at Gibson Garage Nashville

Tons Of Rock Festival 2024 Jake Kiszka from Greta Van Fleet performs on stage at Tons Of Rock Festival 2024 on June 29, 2024 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns) (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka is taking part in a live Q&A event taking place April 23 at the Gibson Garage in Nashville.

The event starts at 3 p.m. CT, and is free and open to the public. Anyone hoping to attend is encouraged to arrive early.

"To mark the occasion, we'll be unveiling something truly special," the Gibson Garage Instagram teases.

Greta Van Fleet's most recent album is 2023's Starcatcher. Kiszka has since launched the band Mirador, which released their self-titled debut album in 2025.

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