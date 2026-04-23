Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka announces new signature guitar with Gibson

Greta Van Fleet In Concert - Detroit, MI Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs at Little Caesars Arena on September 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka has announced a new signature guitar with Gibson.

The Jake Kiszka SG Standard is inspired by Kiszka's own beloved 1961 SG.

"The '61, this particular model, has defined me as a player, and I think I've defined it in return," Kiszka says in a statement.

You can watch Kiszka rock his signature guitar in a video for Gibson, now on YouTube. He'll also be celebrating the launch with a Q&A event Thursday at the Gibson Garage in Nashville.

The Jake Kiszka SG Standard is on sale for $2,499. For more info, visit Gibson.com.

Greta Van Fleet's most recent album is 2023's Starcatcher. Kiszka has since launched a side project called Mirador, which released their debut album in 2025.

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