Greta Van Fleet side project Mirador announces debut US headlining tour

Didier Messens/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

The band Mirador, featuring Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka, has announced their debut U.S. headlining tour.

The outing kicks off May 10 in Nashville and will wrap up May 23 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"The stage is set. Songs have been committed to the master tape. Our hearts are aflame," Mirador says. "Our live shows will feature brand new songs from our upcoming album, which we cannot wait to share with you. Details of the full length will be forthcoming. The story unfolds."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MiradorBand.com.

Greta Van Fleet's most recent album is 2023's Starcatcher.

