Greta Van Fleet announces release of new single, 'Play Your Games'

Lollapalooza Brazil 2024 - Day 3 Josh Kiszkaand Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet perform live on stage during Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images,)
By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet has announced the release of a new single called "Play Your Games."

The track is set to premiere on May 29. It's available now to presave, and you can check out a minute-long preview via Greta Van Fleet's Facebook.

"Play Your Games" will mark the first fresh material from Greta Van Fleet to follow their 2023 album, Starcatcher. In the time since that release, the band had fans worried they'd broken up when they posted a video titled "Thanks for the Wild Ride," before revealing that they were back in the studio working on new music.

Greta Van Fleet will play an intimate underplay concert at New York City's Bowery Ballroom on May 27. Tickets will be available exclusively at the Bowery Ballroom box office starting at 9 a.m. ET on May 26.

In sadder Greta Van Fleet news, Gretna Van Fleet of Frankenmuth, Michigan, whom the band is named after, has died at age 95.

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