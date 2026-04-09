Green Day's ﻿New Years Rev﻿ movie gets new title, '﻿NIMRODS'

GREEN DAY Green Day on 'Good Morning America.' (ABC/Paula Lobo) (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

The Green Day movie New Years Rev has a new title.

The film, which is said to be inspired by Billie Joe Armstrong and company's early van touring days, is now called NIMRODS. Green Day, of course, released an album called Nimrod in 1997.

The title change comes along with news that the movie has been acquired by the film distribution and releasing company Inaugural Entertainment.

"NIMRODS is exactly the kind of bold, audience-forward storytelling we're passionate about at Inaugural," says company CEO Kevin Weisberg. "It captures a unique blend of humor, nostalgia, and music that feels both fresh and universally resonant. We're thrilled to collaborate with the filmmakers and Green Day to bring this dynamic story to audiences everywhere."

As previously reported, NIMRODS follows a trio of friends, played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust, who embark on a road trip under the mistaken belief that they scored a New Year's Eve gig opening for Green Day. The cast also includes Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen and Bobby Lee.

NIMRODS premiered under its former title at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!