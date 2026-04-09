Green Day's ﻿New Years Rev﻿ movie gets new title, '﻿NIMRODS'

The Green Day movie New Years Rev has a new title.

The film, which is said to be inspired by Billie Joe Armstrong and company's early van touring days, is now called NIMRODS. Green Day, of course, released an album called Nimrod in 1997.

The title change comes along with news that the movie has been acquired by the film distribution and releasing company Inaugural Entertainment.

"NIMRODS is exactly the kind of bold, audience-forward storytelling we're passionate about at Inaugural," says company CEO Kevin Weisberg. "It captures a unique blend of humor, nostalgia, and music that feels both fresh and universally resonant. We're thrilled to collaborate with the filmmakers and Green Day to bring this dynamic story to audiences everywhere."

As previously reported, NIMRODS follows a trio of friends, played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust, who embark on a road trip under the mistaken belief that they scored a New Year's Eve gig opening for Green Day. The cast also includes Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen and Bobby Lee.

NIMRODS premiered under its former title at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

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