Green Day teases "Look Ma, No Brains!" release + tour announcement

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

With the announcement of a new album, Saviors, and the premiere of the new single "The American Dream Is Killing Me," Green Day's had an eventful week. That doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

The "American Idiot" trio is set to drop another new Saviors song, "Look Ma, No Brains!," on Thursday, November 2, along with a tour announcement.

In an Instagram post published Thursday, October 26, Green Day writes, "Look Ma, we have a new song coming out a week from today along with that tour news that you've all been waiting for."

Said tour news presumably refers to Green Day's planned 2024 outing with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas, which, as Rolling Stone reports, Billie Joe Armstrong previously teased at a last-minute Las Vegas club show earlier in October.

Saviors, the follow-up to 2020's Father of All..., is due out January 19.

