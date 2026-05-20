Green Day side project Pinhead Gunpowder announces US tour

GREEN DAY Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on 'Good Morning America.' (ABC/Paula Lobo) (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

The band Pinhead Gunpowder, which features Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and longtime touring member Jason White, has announced a U.S. tour.

The trek kicks off Oct. 7 in Minneapolis and concludes Nov. 11 in Garden Grove, California. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, check out Pinhead Gunpowder's Instagram.

Pinhead Gunpowder released a new album called Unt in 2024, which marked their first fresh material since 2008.

Green Day, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of their upcoming movie, Nimrods, which will premiere in theaters on Aug. 14. The film follows a trio of friends who embark on a road trip under the mistaken belief their band has been chosen to open for a Green Day show on New Year's Eve. It's said to be inspired by Green Day's early van touring days.

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