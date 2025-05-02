Green Day releases new song 'Ballyhoo' off ﻿﻿deluxe ﻿'Saviors'﻿ album

GREEN DAY ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day has shared a new song called "Ballyhoo," a track off the upcoming deluxe version of the band's latest album, Saviors.

You can listen to "Ballyhoo" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer on YouTube.

The deluxe Saviors is due out May 23. It includes a total of seven bonus tracks.

The original Saviors dropped in 2024, and spawned the singles "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Dilemma."

In other Green Day news, the band was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday during a ceremony that featured remarks from actor Ryan Reynolds, among others.

"The biggest thank you goes out to every single one of YOU who showed up, keep showing up, and have been with us through it all," Green Day says. "You're the reason we get to keep doing what we love, and we can't wait to continue doing it FOREVER!!!"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!