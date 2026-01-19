Green Day to perform at Super Bowl 60 opening ceremony

Green Day will be performing at an opening ceremony ahead of Super Bowl 60.

The "American Idiot" rockers will take the stage Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, at 6 p.m. ET, ahead of the game's kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. With their performance, Green Day will be "ushering generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field with a dynamic performance of their most iconic rock anthems," according to a press release.

Levi's Stadium is the home of the San Francisco 49ers, and Green Day is famously from the Bay Area.

"We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!" says frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. "We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"

Super Bowl 60 and its opening ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.