Green Day, Linkin Park, Twenty One Pilots & more among 2025 MTV VMA nominees

GREEN DAY Green Day. ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots are among the nominees for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

All three bands will compete in the best rock category with their respective videos for "One Eyed Bastard," "The Emptiness Machine" and "The Contract." The best rock nominees also include Evanescence's "Afterlife," Coldplay's "ALL MY LOVE" and Lenny Kravitz's "Honey."

In the best alternative category, the nominees include Imagine Dragons' "Wake Up," mgk and Jelly Roll's "Lonely Road," Gigi Perez's "Sailor Song," Lola Young's "Messy," sombr's "back to friends" and The Marías' "Back to Me."

Perez, Young, sombr and The Marías are all also nominated for best new artist.

Other nominees include Billie Eilish's "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" for video and song of the year, and Lorde's "What Was That" for song of the year.

The 2025 VMAs will air live from New York's UBS Arena Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and will stream on Paramount+.

For the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit Vote.MTV.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

