Green Day, Judas Priest & Sum 41's farewell among new albums dropping in 2024

Reprise/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

With 2023 officially in the rearview mirror, it's now time to start looking forward to all the exciting music 2024 has to offer.

Green Day will kick off the new year with Saviors, due out January 19. The follow-up to 2020's Father of All... marks the 14th full-length record from the punk trio and includes the lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me," as well as the tracks "Look Ma, No Brains!" and "Dilemma."

Things will get heavy a couple months later with Judas Priest's Invincible Shield, arriving March 8. The metal vets previewed the upcoming record, their 19th studio effort and their first in six years, with the songs "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire."

In the spring, we'll get Heaven :x: Hell, the farewell record from Sum 41, who are disbanding after a final tour. The double album will be released on March 29, and is divided into the pop-punk Heaven side and the metal-influenced Hell side.

2024 also promises the sophomore effort from the Radiohead offshoot The Smile, Wall of Eyes, set to drop January 26, and the self-titled fourth album from Jack Antonoff's Bleachers, due out March 8. You can also expect new solo albums from a number of classic rock veterans: ex-Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick MarsThe Other Side of Mars arrives February 23, while Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson will release The Mandrake Project on March 1.

Here is a selection of new albums confirmed to be released in 2024:

January 19
Green Day, Saviors
Sleater-Kinney, Little Rope

January 26
Alkaline Trio, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
The Smile, Wall of Eyes
Static-X, Project Regeneration, Vol. 2

February 2
Brittany Howard, What Now
J Mascis, What Do We Do Now
The Last Dinner Party, Prelude to Ecstasy

February 16
Laura Jane Grace, Hole in My Head
Steve Hackett, The Circus and the Nightwhale

February 23
Ace Frehley, 10,000 Volts
I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, GLOOM DIVISION
MGMT, Loss of Life
Mick Mars, The Other Side of Mars

March 1
Bruce Dickinson, The Mandrake Project
Ministry, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES
New Years Day, Half Black Heart

March 8
Bleachers, Bleachers
The Jesus and Mary Chain, Glasgow Eyes
Judas Priest, Invincible Shield
The Libertines, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

March 15
Lenny Kravitz, Blue Electric Light
Scott Stapp, Higher Power

March 29
Sum 41, Heaven :x: Hell

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!