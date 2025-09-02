Green Day dusts off ﻿Nimrod﻿ song for first time in 28 years at Chile show

GREEN DAY Green Day on 'Good Morning America.' ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

A Green Day deep cut returned to the set for the first time in nearly 30 years during the band's show Saturday in Santiago, Chile.

The concert featured a performance of the Nimrod song "Haushinka," which Billie Joe Armstrong and company hadn't played live since 1997.

"From Berkeley to Santiago... 'Haushinka' lives!!!" Green Day writes in an Instagram post. "First time playing this one since '97. Thank YOU Chile."

In accompanying footage of the performance, Armstrong tells the crowd they played "Haushinka" because "Santiago is special for us."

Green Day's current tour of South America concludes Sept. 15 in Paraguay. They'll be back in the U.S. for a festival run starting Sept. 21 at Chicago's Riot Fest.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

