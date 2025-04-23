Green Day, blink-182, Weezer headlining 2025 Riot Fest

GREEN DAY ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day, blink-182 and Weezer are headlining the 2025 Riot Fest, taking place Sept. 19-21 in Chicago.

The bill also includes Jack White, Sex Pistols with Frank Carter, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, the reunited Rilo Kiley, The Beach Boys, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Front Bottoms, James, Hanson, The Linda Lindas, InhalerBuzzcocks and Marky Ramone.

The festival will mark the 20th anniversary of Riot Fest, which began in 2005.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RiotFest.org.

