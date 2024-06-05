Green Day announces collaboration with Dickies

Green Day has announced a collaboration with apparel brand Dickies.

The line includes a T-shirt, hoodie, work jacket and coveralls, and celebrates the 30th anniversary of Billie Joe Armstrong and company's 1994 album, Dookie.

"We've all rocked Dickies as long as we can remember, so teaming up with them to honor 30 years of Dookie is pretty rad!" Green Day says.

For more info, visit Dickies.com/green-day.

You can rock your Green Day Dickies on their upcoming U.S. tour, which launches in July. They'll be supporting their new album, Saviors, as well as playing Dookie and 2004's American Idiot in full.

