Green Day announces deluxe edition of '﻿Saviors'﻿ album

Green Day has announced a deluxe edition of their latest album, Saviors.

The expanded set is due out May 23 and includes seven bonus tracks. One such song, "Smash It Like Belushi," which is presumably a reference to the guitar-smashing scene from Animal House, is out now via digital outlets.

The original Saviors dropped in January 2024. It includes the singles "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Dilemma."

Green Day supported Saviors on a summer stadium tour, during which they also played their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries. Their 2025 plans included headlining Coachella on April 12 and April 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.