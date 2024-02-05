Grammys 2024: The winners

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, February 4.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Record of the Year
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
Album of the Year
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
"What Was I Made For?" [From the Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Victoria Monét
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Ghost in the Machine," SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"Rumble," Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..
Best Pop Vocal Album
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
"Padam Padam," Kylie Minogue
Best Rock Album
This Is Why, Paramore
Best Alternative Music Performance
"This Is Why," Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Record, boygenius
Best Rock Performance
"Not Strong Enough," boygenius
Best Metal Performance
"72 Seasons," Metallica
Best Rock Song
"Not Strong Enough," boygenius
Best R&B Performance
"ICU," Coco Jones
Best R&B Album
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Good Morning," PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol
Best R&B Song
"Snooze," SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
SOS, SZA
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"All My Life," Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
Best Rap Performance
"Scientists & Engineers," Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Song
"Scientists & Engineers," Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Album
Michael, Killer Mike
Best Country Solo Performance
"White Horse," Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Song
"White Horse," Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
"Eve Was Black," Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
"Dear Insecurity," Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song
"Cast Iron Skillet," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Americana Album
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Bluegrass Album
City of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Love for You, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe
Best Folk Album
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Best Latin Pop Album
X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno
Best African Music Performance
"Water," Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Génesis, Peso Pluma
Best Alternative Jazz Album
The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Jazz Performance
"Tight," Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Winds of Change, Billy Childs
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Basie Swings The Blues, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Best Latin Jazz Album
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Bewitched, Laufey
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
Best Musical Theater Album
Some Like It Hot
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"All Things," Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"Your Power," Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Best Gospel Album
All Things New: Live In Orlando, Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Church Clothes 4, Lecrae
Best Roots Gospel Album
Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama
Best Música Urbana Album
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes
Best Tropical Latin Album
14 de Mayo 2022, de Puerto Rico
Best Global Music Performance
Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
Best Global Music Album
This Moment, Shakti
Best Reggae Album
Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antacus
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet, So She Howls
Best Children's Music Album
123 Andrés, We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle, What's In A Name?
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
J. Ivy, The Light Inside
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Michelle Obama, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists, Barbie The Album
Best Music Video
The Beatles, "I'm Only Sleeping"
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
Best Recording Package
Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, Stumpwork
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
Best Album Notes
Various Artists, Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)
Best Historical Album
Various Artists, Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Victoria Monét, Jaguar II
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Contemporary American Composers
Producer of the Year, Classical
Elaine Martone
Best Remixed Recording
Depeche Mode, "Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)"
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys, The Diary of Alicia Keys
Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams, "Helena's Theme"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel, "Folsom Prison Blues"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Säje ft. Jacob Collier, "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning"
Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Adès: Dante
Best Opera Recording
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, "Blanchard: Champion"
Best Choral Performance
Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir, "Saariaho: Reconnaissance"
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Roomful Of Teeth, Rough Magic
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra), "The American Project"
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra), Walking In The Dark
Best Classical Compendium
Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman, Passion For Bach And Coltrane
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth), "Montgomery: Rounds"
