Gorillaz’s ‘Clint Eastwood’ joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

The band Gorillaz during their performance at the Pulse of Gaia Festival, at the Universidad Autonoma, on September 20, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. =(Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

Gorillaz's iconic tune "Clint Eastwood" has reached a new milestone on YouTube.

The video for the band’s 2001 debut single, off their self-titled debut album, has reached 1 billion views on the site, becoming their second clip to join YouTube's Billion Views Club.

The first video to reach 1 billion views was "Feel Good Inc.," off their 2005 sophomore album, Demon Days.

Gorillaz, the virtual band created by Blur's Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, recently released "The Hardest Thing/Orange County" off their upcoming album, The Mountain. "The Hardest Thing" features late drummer Tony Allen, and "Orange County" features poet and U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate Kara Jackson, Argentine producer Bizarrap and sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

The Mountain is due out Feb. 27. They'll be playing the album in full during two shows in Los Angeles taking place Feb. 22 and 23.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!