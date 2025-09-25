Gorillaz, The xx & The Cure to play Primavera Sound Barcelona

The band Gorillaz - the iconic virtual band led by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett - during their performance at the Pulse of Gaia Festival, at the Universidad Autonoma, on September 20, 2025, in Madrid, Spain./(Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Gorillaz, The xx and The Cure are among the artists confirmed to play Primavera Sound Barcelona in June 2026.

The lineup also includes My Bloody Valentine, Role Model, Wet Leg, Lola Young, Father John Misty and Rilo Kiley.

Registration for fan sale tickets is open now, with tickets going on sale Sept. 29. A full lineup and more ticket information can be found at PrimaveraSound.com.

The 2025 Primavera Sound Barcelona lineup featured such performers as Wet Leg, LCD Soundsystem, Turnstile, TV on the Radio, Fontaines D.C., beabadoobee, Clairo and HAIM. Headliners included Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.