Gorillaz shares two new ﻿'The Mountain'﻿ tracks, 'The Hardest Thing' & 'Orange County'

'The Mountain' album artwork. (Kong)
By Josh Johnson

Gorillaz has shared two new songs off the band's upcoming album, The Mountain.

The tracks are called "The Hardest Thing" and "Orange County." "The Hardest Thing" features late drummer Tony Allen, while "Orange County" features poet and U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate Kara Jackson, Argentine producer Bizarrap and sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

The two songs are sequenced next to each other on The Mountain. You can hear them together as what a press release calls a "full two track 8-minute piece as intended" via an accompanying visualizer on YouTube.

The Mountain is due out Feb. 27. It also includes the single "The Happy Dictator."

Gorillaz will be playing The Mountain in full during two shows in Los Angeles taking place Feb. 22 and 23. The band's House of Kong exhibition will also be open in LA between Feb. 26 and March 19.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!