Gorillaz shares two new ﻿'The Mountain'﻿ tracks, 'The Hardest Thing' & 'Orange County'

Gorillaz has shared two new songs off the band's upcoming album, The Mountain.

The tracks are called "The Hardest Thing" and "Orange County." "The Hardest Thing" features late drummer Tony Allen, while "Orange County" features poet and U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate Kara Jackson, Argentine producer Bizarrap and sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

The two songs are sequenced next to each other on The Mountain. You can hear them together as what a press release calls a "full two track 8-minute piece as intended" via an accompanying visualizer on YouTube.

The Mountain is due out Feb. 27. It also includes the single "The Happy Dictator."

Gorillaz will be playing The Mountain in full during two shows in Los Angeles taking place Feb. 22 and 23. The band's House of Kong exhibition will also be open in LA between Feb. 26 and March 19.

