Gorillaz shares new ﻿'The Mountain'﻿ track, 'Damascus'

Gorillaz has released a new song called "Damascus," a track off the Damon Albarn-led cartoon band's upcoming album, The Mountain.

"Damascus" features Syrian singer Omar Souleyman and rapper Yasiin Bey.

The Mountain, the follow-up to 2023's Cracker Island, is due out Feb. 27. It also includes the previously released songs "The Happy Dictator," "The God of Lying" and "The Manifesto."

Gorillaz will be performing The Mountain in full during a pair of concerts in Los Angeles, taking place Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. The band's immersive House of Kong exhibition will also be open in LA from Feb. 26 to March 19.

