Gorillaz shares new ﻿'The Mountain'﻿ track, 'Damascus'

'The Mountain' album artwork. (Kong)
By Josh Johnson

Gorillaz has released a new song called "Damascus," a track off the Damon Albarn-led cartoon band's upcoming album, The Mountain.

"Damascus" features Syrian singer Omar Souleyman and rapper Yasiin Bey.

The Mountain, the follow-up to 2023's Cracker Island, is due out Feb. 27. It also includes the previously released songs "The Happy Dictator," "The God of Lying" and "The Manifesto."

Gorillaz will be performing The Mountain in full during a pair of concerts in Los Angeles, taking place Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. The band's immersive House of Kong exhibition will also be open in LA from Feb. 26 to March 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!