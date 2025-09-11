Gorillaz to release star-studded new album 'The Mountain'

Damon Albarn confirmed in March that he was finishing a new Gorillaz album, and now we know when it's coming out.

The Mountain will arrive March 20, 2026; it's the group's first release on their new label, KONG. The first track to be shared, "The Happy Dictator," features cult duo Sparks and is out now, along with a visualizer.

Sparks is far from the only guest appearance on The Mountain. Among the other artists who appear are regular collaborator Johnny Marr, IDLES, The Roots' Black Thought, The Clash bass player Paul Simonon — who recorded and toured with Gorillaz in 2010 and 2011 — and many Indian artists. That's because, according to a press release, the members of the animated group — Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, Russel Hobbs and 2D — are now living in Mumbai and have "turned their backs on international pop stardom" to focus on "the rhythms of mystical music-making."

Gorillaz drummer Russel says in a statement, "As space dust we are here forever and that's a mighty long time. This is a musical meditation infused with light. A journey of the soul, with beats."

The album includes songs performed in Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Yoruba.

Also heard on the album are the voices of artists and celebrities who have passed away, including actor Dennis Hopper, The Fall's Mark E Smith, D12 rapper Proof, R&B legend Bobby Womack and Dave Jolicoeur of De La Soul.

Meanwhile, The Mountain Tour will visit arenas in the U.K. and Ireland beginning in the spring of 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.