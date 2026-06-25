Gorillaz bringing ﻿'House of Kong' ﻿exhibit to NYC

The immersive Gorillaz exhibition House of Kong is coming to New York City.

The exhibit will be open at the Agger Fish Building in Brooklyn from Sept. 1 to Sept. 28. Presales begin June 29 at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

"House of Kong is not a retrospective, it's an audio-visual artwork; an installation that takes a glance backwards in order to identify the path ahead," says creative director Stephen Gallagher says in a statement.

For more info, visit HouseofKong.Gorillaz.com.

House of Kong was previously displayed in Los Angeles and London.

Gorillaz will launch a U.S. tour in September in support of their new album, The Mountain, which dropped in February.

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