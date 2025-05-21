Gorillaz announces House of Kong 25th anniversary exhibition

Gorillaz has announced a new exhibition called House of Kong celebrating the band's 25th anniversary.

House of Kong, named after the fictional home of the four digital Gorillaz members, will lead you on a "journey through the band's life of misadventures, musical innovation and ground-breaking virtual ways," a press release says. It will be open at London's Copper Box venue between Aug. 8 and Sept. 3.

Tickets are available now. Purchasing one also grants you access to a presale for four upcoming Gorillaz shows at the Copper Box, taking place Aug. 29, Aug. 30, Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.

For all House of Kong info, visit Gorillaz.com/houseofkong.

Gorillaz made their debut in 2000 with the EP Tomorrow Comes Today. Their most recent album is 2023's Cracker Island.

