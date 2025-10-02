Good Neighbours follow ﻿'Blue Sky Mentality'﻿ on debut album

"Home" duo Good Neighbours will release their debut album, Blue Sky Mentality, on Friday. The record's title refers to the attitude band members Oli Fox and Scott Verrill take when it comes to approaching their music and beyond.

"The way we talk about basically anything in our songs, whether it's grief or mental health or relationships, and we feel like the way we approach it with this optimistic, indie sound seems to open the conversation for people," Fox tells ABC Audio. "A lot of our fans have thanked us after shows and said how much it's helped coming to the shows or how much the records have helped them get through certain matters."

As the Good Neighbours community continues to grow larger, they've noticed that their fans are starting to adopt a similar "blue sky mentality."

"It almost became its own beast, the 'blue sky mentality' thing," Fox says. "It used to be our thing, now it feels like everyone's jumped onboard with that mentality and that mantra."

Befitting of its title, Blue Sky Mentality is filled with very upbeat, bright-sounding songs, which can sometimes hide the angrier feelings that might creep in, such as in the song "Kids Can't Sleep."

"Just to make this almost manic, upbeat song about how pissed off I am at the world, I feel like was quite fun to do," Fox says. "It's nice to be able to have that as kind of like a gift, to be able to speak about anything you want but not bog people down."

You'll also find "Home" on Blue Sky Mentality, right in the middle of the track list.

"['Home'] almost feels like it's its own, like, mythical entity that's now getting this whole project to come to life," Fox says.

