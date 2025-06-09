'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup unveiled

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC's Good Morning America has released its lineup for its annual Summer Concert Series.

New Kids on the Block, Gloria Estefan, Teyana Taylor and rockers Good Charlotte are among the artists booked to perform both in the GMA studio and elsewhere throughout the summer. For example, rappers G-Eazy and BIA will perform from Indianapolis ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game.

The lineup includes Latin, pop, R&B, rock and country artists. Things get underway Thursday with New Kids on the Block performing the final concert ever in GMA's Times Square studio, before the show relocates to downtown Manhattan.

Here's the rest of the schedule:

G-Eazy and BIA: July 18

Manuel Turizo: Aug. 1

Good Charlotte: Aug. 8

Laufey: Aug. 15

Gloria Estefan: Aug. 22

Dierks Bentley: Aug. 27

Teyana Taylor: Aug. 29

