Good Charlotte shares new 'Motel Du Cap' track, 'Stepper'

Good Charlotte has shared a new song called "Stepper," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, Motel Du Cap.

"Stepper" is the second cut to be released off Motel Du Cap, following the lead single "Rejects."

Motel Du Cap, the first Good Charlotte album since 2018's Generation Rx, is due out Aug. 8.

Good Charlotte played "Rejects" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and will perform on the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series on Aug. 8.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

