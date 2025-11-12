Good Charlotte to cover 'Fairytale of New York' for ABC holiday special

GOOD CHARLOTTE Good Charlotte on 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular.' (Disney/Kenslie McGuire) (Kenslie McGuire/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Good Charlotte will be performing The Pogues' seasonal classic "Fairytale of New York" during an upcoming ABC holiday special.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular will premiere on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. It'll showcase performances from Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California and Hawai'i's Aulani Disney resort.

The lineup also includes Gwen Stefani, Coco JonesNicole Scherzinger, Bebe Rexha and Trisha Yearwood, among others.

Good Charlotte's Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular performance will cap an eventful year for "The Anthem" outfit, which saw the release of the band's first new album in seven years, Motel Du Cap.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

