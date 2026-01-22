Gonna fight 'em off: Jack White will block anyone telling him to 'stick to music'

If you tell Jack White to "stick to music," it's safe to say you aren't going to be friends.

"Anyone who comments 'stick to music' or words to that effect gets blocked," White writes in the comments of an Instagram post criticizing President Donald Trump. "Anyone who likes said comment gets blocked too. i leave a couple up so everyone knows why they were blocked."

In the post, White mocks Trump's recent briefing touting the accomplishments of his first year in office since his 2025 inauguration, writing, "Me do accomplishments! Trump smart. Good boy deserve Nobel Peace Prize!"

"This is my house, not town square," White's comment reads. "Ted nugent and kid rock i'm sure are looking for more MAGA supporters so i suggest you head over to their houses. thank you for your attention to this matter!"

White has long been critical of Trump — during Trump's 2016 campaign, White's Third Man Records began selling a T-shirt reading "Icky Trump," a play on the White Stripes song "Icky Thump." More recently, White deemed Trump's redecoration of the White House "vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy," which led to an administration staffer calling him a "washed up, has-been loser."

