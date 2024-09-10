Go behind the scenes of Green Day's tour with "The Queen Before the Storm" video

By Josh Johnson

Green Day has shared a new video capturing the minutes before they hit the stage on their ongoing U.S. stadium tour.

If you've been to a show on the tour, then you know that Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" plays from the speakers each night before Green Day's set begins. Fittingly, the behind-the-scenes clip is titled "The Queen Before the Storm."

The six-minute video follows a cameraperson as they capture different band and crew members preparing for the concert, which includes a number of elaborate handshakes.

"The moments before the show begins aka what REALLY goes on behind the scenes while Queen's playing and you're all singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" Green Day says of the footage.

You can watch "The Queen Before the Storm" streaming now on YouTube.

Green Day's tour features full album performances of Dookie and American Idiot in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries, as well as songs from their latest record, Saviors. The U.S. leg wraps Sept. 28 in San Diego.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

