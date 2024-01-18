The Glorious Sons to peform during 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition

The Glorious Sons Perform At The Arena At TD Place Mark Horton/Getty Images (Mark Horton/Getty Images)

The Glorious Sons are helping celebrate the NHL All-Star Game's return to their native Canada.

The "Panic Attack" rockers will be performing during the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition, which takes place February 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Their set will be televised as part of the broadcast on ESPN.

The All-Stars Skills competition will feature 12 NHL All-Stars taking part in eight different challenges in an effort to win $1 million. It precedes the actual All-Star Game, which will be held February 3.

The Glorious Sons released a new album, Glory, in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.