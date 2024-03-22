Girl in red releases new song "You Need Me Now?" featuring Sabrina Carpenter

By Josh Johnson

Girl in red is sprinkling in some "Nonsense" to her sound with her latest song.

The "Serotonin" artist has put out a new track called "You Need Me Now?" featuring Sabrina Carpenter. In the middle of the song, girl in red intros the fellow Eras Tour opener with a spoken word section declaring, "You know what would be really f****** cool on this? Sabrina."

"Oh my God, you're so right," Carpenter obliges. "I'm gonna sing now."

You can listen to "You Need Me Now?" via digital outlets.

"You Need Me Now?" appears on girl in red's upcoming album, I'M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, due out April 12. It also includes the lead single "Too Much."

Girl in red will launch a U.S. tour in April.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

