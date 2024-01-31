Girl in red announces sophomore album, '﻿﻿I'm Doing It Again Baby!'

Girl in red has announced the title and release date of her sophomore album.

The upcoming record is called I'm Doing It Again Baby! and will drop April 12. Its first single, titled "Too Much," premieres February 9.

You can check out the album artwork now via girl in red's Instagram.

I'm Doing It Again Baby! will be the follow-up to girl in red's 2021 debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, which spawned the singles "Serotonin" and "I'll Call You Mine."

Along with putting out a new record, girl in red's 2024 plans include contributing to an upcoming Talking Heads Stop Making Sense tribute album alongside artists including Paramore, Lorde and Miley Cyrus.

