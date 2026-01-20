Gin Blossoms & Blues Traveler announce 2026 leg of co-headlining tour

GIN BLOSSOMS, BLUES TRAVELER Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

After sharing the road together in 2025, Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler are launching a 2026 leg of their co-headlining tour.

The newly announced dates span from July 6 in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Sept. 19 in Traverse City, Michigan. As with the 2025 tour, fellow '90s band Spin Doctors will also be on the bill.

"It's rare when a package feels so much like home that it carries a spirit which becomes tangible to an audience," says Blues Traveler frontman John Popper. "That was the case — by all accounts — regarding our summer tour last year with Spin Doctors and Gin Blossoms."

"Same tour 2 summers in a row," adds Gin Blossoms vocalist Robin Wilson. "I've never even heard of this happening before. It is a testament to the strength of the lineup. We're all friends, we're gonna sell a lot of tickets, and it will be a blast."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GinBlossoms.net or BluesTraveler.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!