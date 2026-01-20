Gin Blossoms & Blues Traveler announce 2026 leg of co-headlining tour

After sharing the road together in 2025, Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler are launching a 2026 leg of their co-headlining tour.

The newly announced dates span from July 6 in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Sept. 19 in Traverse City, Michigan. As with the 2025 tour, fellow '90s band Spin Doctors will also be on the bill.

"It's rare when a package feels so much like home that it carries a spirit which becomes tangible to an audience," says Blues Traveler frontman John Popper. "That was the case — by all accounts — regarding our summer tour last year with Spin Doctors and Gin Blossoms."

"Same tour 2 summers in a row," adds Gin Blossoms vocalist Robin Wilson. "I've never even heard of this happening before. It is a testament to the strength of the lineup. We're all friends, we're gonna sell a lot of tickets, and it will be a blast."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GinBlossoms.net or BluesTraveler.com.

