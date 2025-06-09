Gigi Perez releases new T-shirt in support of The Trevor Project for Pride Month

Gigi Perez has released a new T-shirt in celebration of Pride Month.

The shirt, created in collaboration with the merch company Bravado, features two figures standing on top of a globe underneath the phrase "Love is the law." Proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for young LGBTQ+ people.

"Gigi's music is deeply rooted in vulnerability and introspection, both of which have quickly earned her legions of devoted fans who see themselves in her songs," says Bravado President Matt Young in a statement. "From the start, Gigi has been a strong voice for the LGBTQ+ community and champion of mental health, speaking out and supporting causes throughout the year."

"This collaboration for Pride Month is a powerful statement of her commitment to the community," the statement continues. "We're proud to stand with her and The Trevor Project in this important work."

You can order your shirt now via Perez's web store.

Perez released her new album, At the Beach, in Every Life, in April. It includes her breakout single "Sailor Song."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.