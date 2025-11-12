Gigi Perez named Vevo's 2025 DSCVR Artist of the Year

GIGI PEREZ Gigi Perez on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Gigi Perez has been named Vevo's 2025 DSCVR Artist of the Year.

The DSCVR series is an annual "hand-picked, highly curated selection of global artists who Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream."

"Gigi Perez is the definition of what it means to be an artist on the rise," says Vevo executive JP Evangelista.  "With a sound that is bold yet vulnerable, storytelling that's deeply authentic, and a stage presence that is simply unmatched, she perfectly embodies the next generation of artists that Vevo always loves to champion."

Perez's 2025 has included releasing and touring in support of her debut album, At The Beach, in Every Life, which includes her breakout single, "Sailor Song." She also played shows opening for Hozier.

In celebration of her DSCVR Artist of the Year title, Perez has released a new acoustic performance video for her song "Fable."

Vevo, meanwhile, has also announced its list of 2026 DSCVR Artists to Watch, which includes Royel Otis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

