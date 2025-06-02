Gigi Perez announces At The Beach, In Every Life fall tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Gigi Perez is heading to the Beach this fall. 

On Oct. 15, the singer/songwriter will launch a headlining trek called the At The Beach, In Every Life tour, in support of her debut album of the same name. The tour consists of shows in Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Oakland, California, concluding Oct. 21 in LA.

Presales start June 4 at 10 a.m. local time; you can sign up for access on Gigi's website. The general sale begins June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. One dollar from every ticket sold will go to Backline, a charity that provides mental health and wellness resources to music industry professionals.

This summer, Gigi is doing a mix of headline shows and festival shows, in between dates supporting Hozier in venues like Boston's Fenway Park and Rogers Stadium in Toronto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

