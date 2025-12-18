Germany’s most fascinating winter foods, and the off-the-beaten-path Christmas markets that still serve them

As the birthplace of centuries-old holiday customs, Germany today hosts between 2,500 and 3,000 Christmas markets every year and attracts millions of visitors from around the world. Most Americans fly in for the big, headline markets in Berlin, Munich, or Frankfurt, eagerly crowding around outdoor stalls to savor the usual lineup of pretzels, bratwurst, and "Glühwein," the hot mulled wine served in mugs throughout the season.

But those major markets showcase only a sliver of the country's holiday culinary traditions. In smaller heritage cities, winter foods differ vastly from one region to the next. A surprising number of regional foods stayed in the same historic cities where they originated, and their backstories reflect unique trade-route histories and customs that developed over hundreds of years.

For instance, the city of Rostock, located on the Baltic Coast and part of former East Germany, once received banana shipments from Cuba that arrived past their prime, so citizens began frying the fruit, a holiday habit from East Germany's time as the German Democratic Republic (GDR) that still exists today. Lübeck built its name on marzipan during its years as a major Hanseatic merchant hub, and locals still make it the same way. Aachen holds onto Printen, a ginger-free gingerbread recipe that dates back centuries, and bakeries continue to craft them for local customers and tourists alike.

Ahead, the 17 Historic Highlights of Germany lays out the foods that still show up in some of Germany's most historically significant but lesser-known heritage cities, so travelers know where to go and what to taste when they arrive.

Printen, a spiced, gingerless gingerbread

Printen for sale ain Aachen.

Aachen sits near Germany's borders with Belgium and the Netherlands, a region that once easily imported sweeteners like sugar and honey. But in the 1800s, the Napoleonic Wars stifled supply chains, and locals improvised to make their sweets with beet sugar. Bakers soon added cinnamon, cloves, coriander and orange zest to create Printen, a ginger-free gingerbread cookie that became a local trademark. It's called "printen" because designs are stamped into the top to make an imprint. You can find it throughout the Aachen Christmas Market. It's excellent dipped into a warm drink.

Hutzelbrot, a dense winter bread made with dried fruits

Augsburg is a large Bavarian city in southern Germany that once thrived on long-distance trade. Dried fruit (especially pears) was widely used to survive the winter, leading to Hutzelbrot, a fruit-studded loaf that remains a holiday staple. Bakery stalls at the Augsburg Christkindlesmarkt sell this authentic treat, which can also be shipped and sent to friends far away.

Gummy Bears and eggnogs’ boozy cousin, Eierpunsch

Bonn sits along the Rhine River in western Germany and has a long candy-making tradition tied to the Haribo factory, where the gummy bear was born in 1922. Here, you can find flavors and shapes you've never seen. To warm up in Beethoven's hometown, you can sip Eierpunsch at the Bonn Christmas Market. The creamy egg liqueur known as "Eierlikör" is the main ingredient of this beverage, which comes served heated, and if you say "Aber bitte mit Sahne," the vendor will top it "mit Sahne"; that's German for "with whipped cream."

Erfurter Schittchen, one of Germany’s earliest holiday fruit breads

Erfurt sits in central Germany and once stood at the intersection of important medieval trade routes. Those routes supported some of the country's earliest baking guilds, which produced Stollen cake, or "Schittchen" as it's known to Erfurt locals. The centuries-old fruit bread made with nuts, spices, and dried fruit has been a traditional Christmas treat for centuries. The Erfurt variety is considered the earliest stollen recorded in Germany, with references dating back to 1329.

The Erfurt Christmas Market, with the impressive cathedral backdrop on Domplatz, includes several stalls that still sell Schittchen each December. Additionally, this very local treat can be found at traditional bakeries in town.

Black Forest Ham, a smoked ham from the Black Forest region

Freiburg borders the Black Forest in southwest Germany, an area known for smoking meat over wood to preserve it through the winter. The region's famous Schwarzwälder Schinken, smoked ham, known worldwide, is available at the Freiburg Christmas Market, often served in a hard-crust roll.

Studentenkuß, a chocolate born from secret romance

Located on the Neckar River in Southwest Germany, Heidelberg is best known for the arresting Renaissance castle ruins visible from the Heidelberg Christmas Market, which stretches through the historic city center and its many bustling squares. As Germany's oldest university town, the city also embraces its reputation as a place for romance. Since 1863, the historic Chocolaterie Knösel has hosted huddles of students gathering to socialize, often exchanging shy, hopeful glances at their objects of affection. Because dating rules were strict back then, the students created a secret courting system, writing love notes on paper and then slipping them into their crush's wrapped chocolates. Chocolatier Fridolin Knösel created a treat just for this purpose, a dark chocolate-covered praline on a wafer he called "Studentkuß," which means "student kiss."

Winzer-Glühwein, mulled winemaker’s wine crafted with Riesling or other white varietals

Koblenz sits where two major rivers, the Rhine and Moselle, meet, right in the heart of white-wine country. Locals there heat Riesling with spices for a lighter version of mulled wine. Winemaker-run stalls at the Koblenz Christmas Market sell it by the mug for individuals or a thermos for groups. Speaking of mugs, at any Historic Highlights Christmas Market, visitors can buy commemorative "Glühwein-Tassen" (wine cups) in a variety of shapes, with designs that change every year.

Glühwein, German for "mulled wine," is served at all Christmas Markets across Germany, but in these heritage towns, try local winemakers' wine known as "Winzer-Glühwein." It's offered as red, white or rosé and made from Riesling, Silvaner or other varietals.

Marzipan, almond-and-sugar confections shaped into holiday-themed loaves, candies and drinks

Niederegger Marzipan from Lübeck on display in a basket.

Lübeck is a northern port city on the Baltic Sea and was a key player in the Hanseatic League, which traded almonds and sugar across Europe. The university town became synonymous with marzipan, and many lovingly decorated stalls at the Lübeck Christmas Market sell it in some form, from candies to hot drinks.

Local beer and Vereinsgebäck, pastries prepared by local volunteer groups

Münster, located in northwest Germany, has strong civic traditions reflected in its six Christmas markets and over 250 stalls. At one of them, local clubs and community groups rotate through the food stalls, selling their homemade waffles, cakes, or schnapps. This setup gives the market a unique local feel you won't find elsewhere. Try the locally brewed beer, too.

Grünkohl mit Kassler or Mettwurst, kale stew with smoked pork

In nearby Osnabrück, visitors admire the living music box at its Christmas Market and a traditional carousel, which is over 100 years old, in front of the Town Hall of the Peace of Westphalia. In winter, locals favor hearty dishes like "Gruenkohl" (kale stew) paired with "Kassler" (smoked ham) and "Kohl' (cabbage) or "Mettwurst" (meat sausage). This classic meal is served at the Osnabrück Christmas Market and in restaurants.

Quarkbällchen, small fried dough balls made with soft cheese.

A vendor fries Quarkbällchen, small fried dough balls made with soft cheese.

Potsdam sits just outside Berlin and is well worth the 30-minute regional train ride. There, the streets feel a little like a storybook, showcasing proud Rococo architecture, a historic Dutch quarter, and pastel storefronts. Food in Potsdam fits right into this sense of simple joy. Locals have a long tradition of warm, doughy treats that are perfect for nibbling on while you meander through sparkly wooden stalls. Quarkbällchen—warm, light dough balls—are a perfect example. You'll find them at the Potsdam Christmas Market near the Old Market Square. Look for the hot, round German cream cheese balls dusted in sugar or, better yet, smell them bubbling in the fryer.

Knacker ‘mit allem,’ a one-of-a-kind sausage served with all the fixings

A Knacker, a one-of-a-kind Bavarian sausage served on a bun on a napkin on a red table in front of picturesque German buildings along the Danube River in eastern Bavaria.

Regensburg, along the Danube River in eastern Bavaria, has a centuries-old history of sausage-making. The Knacker remains one of its favorites. Christmas stalls across the Regensburg Old Town sell it "mit allem," meaning loaded with a unique combination of toppings such as sweet mustard, spicy horseradish, and pickles.

Backbanane, a fried banana that originated from old shipping routes

The Backbanane, a fried banana dessert from Rostock.

Rostock is a port city on Germany's northern coast, and from 1949 to 1990 it was part of the GDR, with Cuba as its ally. Bananas would arrive from Cuba in the mid-20th century, but many were too ripe to sell. So vendors fried them instead. Today, Backbanane remains a signature treat at the Rostock Christmas Market's food area, known as the Schlemmermeile.

Glühviez, hot mulled apple cider in Trier

Trier, Germany's oldest city dating back to the Roman empire, is near Luxembourg and sits in an apple- and wine-growing region on the Moselle river. Instead of relying solely on grape wine for Glühwein, locals heat a special spiced apple cider from Trier known as "Glühviez" at the Trier Christmas Market. Trier is also the only stop on this list that crowns a Mulled Wine Queen to serve as the ambassador for the traditional drink, a tradition that began 11 years ago during the Christmas market season. She'll gladly cheer with you.

All the chocolate you can savor

In December, Tübingen, a university town on the Neckar, hosts Germany's ChocolArt chocolate festival. For a whole week, artisans turn the historic city center, with its half-timbered houses, into a cocoa-scented marketplace. Chocolatiers pour cups of fresh, velvety drinking chocolate and sell handmade pralines. The official Tübingen Christmas Market, popular among locals, is held right after, but only for one weekend, as local artisans and organizations mainly stock it.

Riesling from a 500-year-old mountain and kids-baked Plätzchen at a dedicated Children’s Christmas Market

Wiesbaden, a historic spa city west of Frankfurt, has long attracted travelers—and their culinary influences—from across Europe. At the city's "Shooting Star Market," you'll find locals drinking Neroberger Riesling, white wine from the 500-year-old vineyard Neroberg on top of a 245-meter hill with a panoramic view that pairs naturally with Wiesbaden's well-known pineapple tart, another staple of the winter stalls.

And if you have little ones, take them to the children's version of the Christmas Market, where they can participate in a children's baking workshop known as "Kinderbackstube." There, they'll have the chance to bake and decorate Plätzchen, the buttery German cookies baked only during the holiday season.

Heinerle, a chocolate, hyper-local Advent sweet

Würzburg sits in the Franconian wine region of Bavaria, an area known for vineyards, locally brewed Hofbräu beer, and sweet treats. Heinerle, a traditional Franconian chocolate-wafer treat, remains part of the city's Advent season and can be found at the Würzburg Christmas Market and traditional local bakeries.

For a tasty tongue twister in the local dialect, visitors can try "Wördsburcher Winzerbratwoarscht" im Kipf (a specialty vintner's bratwurst in a local roll) at the Herzle Weihnachtsmetzgerei, a Christmas market butcher shop, which, surprisingly, also offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Visiting Germany in winter

If your idea of German Christmas food starts with pretzels and ends with wurst, these smaller markets show a much wider range. Many of the dishes sold here were developed locally and still reflect the city that made them. The markets aren't put on for tourists, but rather by locals for locals, with visitors welcome to join in on the festive celebrations.

The most practical way to navigate these novelties is simple: Try foods you haven't seen before, ask vendors where the recipes come from, and notice what residents are buying. You'll leave with a better understanding of how different regions eat during the holidays and why these traditions continue today.

This story was produced by Historic Highlights of Germany and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.