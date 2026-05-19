Geese performing at '﻿Rolling Stone'﻿ Rock Tour stop in Denver

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Cameron Winter of Geese performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella) (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Geese is headlining a stop on Rolling Stone magazine's 2026 Rock Tour.

The show will take place June 25 at the Summit Music Hall in Denver. Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. MT, and tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon MT.

For more info, visit RollingStone.com.

The Rolling Stone Rock Tour also features a New Orleans show headlined by Bleachers, taking place Wednesday. The tour is said to highlight "the most exciting artists shaping the future of rock," according to a press release.

Geese, meanwhile, is also playing a number of upcoming festivals, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. They'll launch a full U.S. headlining tour in September.

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