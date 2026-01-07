Geese to make ﻿'SNL' ﻿debut

The ascension of Geese has reached the Saturday Night Live debut phase.

The buzzy indie band will perform on SNL for the first time on Jan. 24. One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor will host the episode.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

While Geese has never before played SNL, they have been parodied on the show. Cast member James Austin Johnson did an impression of frontman Cameron Winter in a sketch during December's Ariana Grande-hosted episode.

Geese released their acclaimed album Getting Killed in September. It includes the single "Cobra," which is currently charting on the Billboard Alternative Airplay ranking.

