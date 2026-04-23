Geese announces fall US tour

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Cameron Winter of Geese performs at the Gobi stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Geese has announced a fall U.S. tour in continued support of their 2025 breakout album, Getting Killed.

The headlining trek, dubbed the Getting Killed Again tour, takes flight Sept. 29 in Nashville and will touch down Nov. 10 in Boston.

Presales begin April 29 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GeeseBand.com.

If you get a ticket, maybe you'll see Courtney Love in the crowd.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!