Geese announces fall US tour

Cameron Winter of Geese performs at the Gobi stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Geese has announced a fall U.S. tour in continued support of their 2025 breakout album, Getting Killed.

The headlining trek, dubbed the Getting Killed Again tour, takes flight Sept. 29 in Nashville and will touch down Nov. 10 in Boston.

Presales begin April 29 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GeeseBand.com.

If you get a ticket, maybe you'll see Courtney Love in the crowd.

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