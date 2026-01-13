Geese announce ﻿'Live at Third Man Records﻿' live album

Artist for Aid benefit concert Geese perform onstage during Artist for Aid benefit concert at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 in Los Angeles , CA. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
By Josh Johnson

Geese have announced a new live album, Live at Third Man Records.

The set was recorded in June at Jack White's Third Man Records store in Nashville and featured performances of songs from Geese's then-upcoming album, Getting Killed.

Geese - Live at Third Man Records is due out on vinyl Feb. 27 and is available to preorder now.

In other Geese happenings, the band will perform on Saturday Night Live for the first time on Jan. 24.

Getting Killed, which includes the single "Cobra," is out now.

