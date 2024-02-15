GAYLE and Royal & the Serpent team up on new track, "kinda smacks"

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

GAYLE and Royal & the Serpent have united on a new song called "kinda smacks."

The joint track finds the "abcdefu" and "Overwhelmed" artists singing, "Your ex-boyfriend's music kinda smacks/ And it makes me kinda sad/ 'Cause I can't stop listening."

You can listen to "kinda smacks" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

GAYLE previously teamed up with Royal on a collaborative version of "abcdefu" in 2021.

Both GAYLE and Royal have big support gigs coming up in the spring and summer, opening for Pink and Avril Lavigne, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

