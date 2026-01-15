Gavin Rossdale hopes to connect with 'Bush Army' on 'Land of Milk and Honey' single & tour

Bush recently announced their Land of Milk and Honey tour, named after the single off the band's latest album, 2025's I Beat Loneliness, which hit #2 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

As for why the song "The Land of Milk and Honey" connected with listeners, frontman Gavin Rossdale isn't exactly sure. He does know, however, that it adheres to Bush's approach of writing songs they like and think their audience will like.

"For us, we just try and make music that appeals to us," Rossdale tells ABC Audio. "Unlike what [producer] Rick Rubin said about how you don't think of your audience when you make music, I don't connect to that."

Rossdale explains that he's not necessarily thinking of the fans when he's writing lyrics, but in putting the songs together, he's conscious of what will connect with the Bush faithful.

"There's an inner core of, like, Bush Army people that you see all the time," Rossdale says. "So, the idea that I would make a record and just, like, forget they ... exist is a bit disingenuous."

"I do think of the people that love the band, because that's what it's all about," he adds. "Without an audience, there is no exchange."

Rossdale will come face-to-face with those fans on the Land of Milk and Honey tour, which launches in April. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

