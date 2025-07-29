Gavin Rossdale bears his 'Scars' in Bush's new video

earMUSIC
By Josh Johnson

Bush has premiered the video for "Scars," a track off the band's new album, I Beat Loneliness.

The clip finds frontman Gavin Rossdale wrestling with his inner demons while alone in a red room. A press release describes it as a "powerful meditation on mental health, internal conflict, and self-reckoning" that "takes viewers on an introspective journey through the darker corners of the mind."

You can watch the "Scars" video on YouTube.

I Beat Loneliness is out now. It also includes the single "The Land of Milk and Honey."

Bush is currently on a U.S. tour with Shinedown.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!