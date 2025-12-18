Garbage's Shirley Manson shares review of Melissa Auf der Maur's 'magnificent' memoir

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has shared a review of Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur's upcoming memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry.

"So much love and many heartfelt congratulations to you my dear [Auf der Maur]," Manson writes in an Instagram post. "I read your book with a feral hunger and a pressing sense that in telling your own mad and magnificent survival story, you were in part telling my own. I adore you, fierce and mystic goddess that you are. I loved this book for all its frank and no bulls*** glory."

"So grateful to have run with the wolves alongside you and yours during the same cultural riptide," Manson continues. "What a time it was. What a time it remains. Here's to the good girls we were and to the good witchy women we became. I salute your considerable talents, your love for and dedication to, the black art magic of rock and roll and for your immense grace, glamour and goodness."

Even the Good Girls Will Cry is due out March 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.